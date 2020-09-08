Rising Application Of AI In STEM Toys Is Driving Demand In The Global Market
DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is poised to grow by $473.78 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of STEM toys as teaching aids and strong growth in online sales. In addition, the growth of collaborative environment in educational institutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.This study identifies the introduction of subscription services for STEM toys as one of the prime reasons driving the STEM toys market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of coding robot toys, and rising application of AI in STEM toys will lead to sizable demand in the market.The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.This robust vendor analysis featured in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market vendors that include Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp. Also, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Elenco Electronics Inc.
- Hasbro Inc.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- Ravensburger AG
- Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Spin Master Corp.
