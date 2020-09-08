Rising Application Of AI In STEM Toys Is Driving Demand In The Global Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is poised to grow by $473.78 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of STEM toys as teaching aids and strong growth in online sales. In addition, the growth of collaborative environment in educational institutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.This study identifies the introduction of subscription services for STEM toys as one of the prime reasons driving the STEM toys market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of coding robot toys, and rising application of AI in STEM toys will lead to sizable demand in the market.The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.This robust vendor analysis featured in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market vendors that include Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp. Also, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Elenco Electronics Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

Learning Resources Ltd.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Melissa & Doug LLC

Ravensburger AG

Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Spin Master Corp.

