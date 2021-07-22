Rise With Us: Canada Returns To The Gridiron As The 2021 CFL ON TSN Season Kicks Off August 5

- CFL ON TSN's exclusive live coverage begins with the season opener featuring the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday, Aug.

- CFL ON TSN's exclusive live coverage begins with the season opener featuring the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday, Aug. 5 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TSN -

- Kate Beirness joins the CFL ON TSN panel as host alongside Matt Dunigan and Milt Stegall, along with Davis Sanchez and Jim Barker -

- 2021 CFL ON TSN sponsors include The Brick, Save-on-Foods, and Expedia -

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/1qkIEF

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The wait for the highly anticipated return of Canadian football is over as TSN today announced its complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule, including exclusive live coverage of all 63 regular season games, all four divisional playoff matchups, and the 108 th GREY CUP, live from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday, Dec. 12. Visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule.

The 2021 CFL season kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 5 with a rematch of the 107 th GREY CUP as reigning champions Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombershost Jeremiah Masoli and the Hamilton Tiger-Catsbeginning at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, live from IG Field in Winnipeg.

As the excitement builds, the CFL ON TSN primes football fans for the new season with a full evening of exclusive preview coverage on Tuesday, Aug. 3, including CFL TOP 50 PLAYERSat 8 p.m. ET, the 2021 CFL FANTASY SPECIAL PRESENTED BY TSN EDGE at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the 2021 CFL PREVIEW SPECIALat 9 p.m. ET, breaking down the biggest storylines heading into the 2021 campaign.

Click here for full press release.

SOURCE TSN