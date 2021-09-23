Rise Of Revenue Innovators: Outreach Announces First Unleash Virtual Summit

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement and intelligence platform provider, announced its Unleash '21 Virtual Summit will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The theme is "The Rise of Revenue Innovators," and Outreach will reunite and host industry-leading companies and top sales professionals to discuss what it takes in this ever-evolving market to deliver predictable and efficient growth.

"After a tough year that required everyone to make significant changes to how they work, we are thrilled to reconnect with our community across the U.S., and, for the first time, abroad," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "In this climate that has been both unpredictable and transformative, the disruption to B2B sales has accelerated. We are seeing Revenue Innovators emerging who are using sales engagement and intelligence to thrive. We are excited to help guide both current and aspiring Revenue Innovators through this disruptive era, so they increase efficiency, improve predictability, and drive growth."

The Unleash '21 Virtual Summit will be available to live stream starting at 10 a.m. Pacific on Oct. 12, 2021.

The Summit features sales industry executives including Medina; Anna Baird, chief revenue officer at Outreach; Mary Shea, global innovation evangelist at Outreach; and Pamela Mattsson, vice president of People and Organization Development at Outreach. These professionals will join other sales industry leaders live onstage to share wisdom, sales playbooks, and success stories. Sessions focus on growth strategies for this disruptive era, bringing science to the art of forecasting and sales analytics, adopting AI guidance to close the sales execution gap, and actionable diversity, equity, and inclusion talent development steps to hire, advance, and retain great people.

For more information and to register for Unleash '21 Virtual Summit, visit summit.outreach.io .

About OutreachOutreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales intelligence and engagement platform provider that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Outreach is the only solution provider to integrate sales engagement, conversation intelligence, and revenue intelligence into one platform. The only sales engagement and intelligence platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach was also the fastest-growing vendor in the category on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. More than 4,800 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

PR Contact: Amanda Woolley pr@outreach.io

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-of-revenue-innovators-outreach-announces-first-unleash-virtual-summit-301383603.html

SOURCE Outreach