Rise In Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccine Cards Causing Safety Concerns

New Uptick in Use of Falsified Documents to Show Proof of Vaccination Poses Risk for Travel, Business, Education

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple news outlets across the U.S. are reporting a rise in counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards, leading to a 300% growth in advertisements on the dark web for such documentation since January. With people looking for falsified documents as a way to travel, start a new job, return to school, or other public activities, the need for verified vaccination documentation featuring sophisticated anti-counterfeit technology is imperative for the protection of individuals, organizations and communities.

Thankfully, a North Carolina-based company with over two decades of experience verifying 35 million medical documents - including vaccine records - and issuing over half a million badges, is providing both individuals and organizations with a way to prove vaccination status using methods to eliminate the risk of fraud and forgery. Launched in January of 2021, the company's Real Vaccination ID is a driver's license-sized card that indicates the cardholder has been vaccinated against COVID-19, and includes a photo ID, name, address date of birth and physical identifiers. Each card is also embedded with industry-leading forgery-prevention technology, making it next to impossible for individuals to counterfeit. Before a card is issued, an individual must also submit proof of identity and vaccination records, which are verified by a team of experts to further reduce the risk of fraud.

"Just one individual faking his or her proof of vaccination can put hundreds or thousands of people at risk by introducing COVID-19 into an environment, while simultaneously derailing operations for colleges and universities, businesses, and travel," said Brett Martin, CEO of CastleBranch.

Martin said protection against fraud was a major goal in his company's development of its Real Vaccination ID card, the first product to combine reliable physical and digital proof an individual has received completed doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Each physical card is paired with a QR code and unique access code which, when provided by the cardholder, enables third parties to view digital copies of primary source vaccination records.

As other companies look to develop and eventually launch their own solutions into the market, CastleBranch has further distinguished itself by taking a firm stance against misusing, abusing, or selling an individual's personally identifiable data or information.

"We believe individuals should own their own data, not governments, advertisers or big tech," said Martin. "Our cardholders control where and with whom they share their personal information, empowering them to maintain complete control and ownership of their private information."

Information used to create Real Vaccination IDs will never be sold or transferred to a third party without the cardholders express permission or consent.

For more information on Real Vaccination ID, visit www.RealVaccinationID.com.

About CastleBranch: Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is a compliance management and infectious disease screening company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, tens of millions of individuals, and tens of thousands of employers, schools and healthcare facilities nationwide by verifying identity, tracking over 35 million medical documents, and helping individuals transition to and through professional life. CastleBranch has 20+ years of experience, employs over 500 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-in-counterfeit-covid-19-vaccine-cards-causing-safety-concerns-301257784.html

SOURCE CastleBranch