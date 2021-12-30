RISE Education Announces Closing Of The Sale Of Rise (Tianjin) Education Information Consulting Co., Ltd., RISE Education International Limited And Rise IP (Cayman) Limited

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU), today announced that it has closed its previously announced sale (the "Sale"), in which, the Company has sold (i) all of the equity interests in...

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (REDU) - Get RISE Education Cayman Ltd. Report, today announced that it has closed its previously announced sale (the "Sale"), in which, the Company has sold (i) all of the equity interests in Rise ( Tianjin) Education Information Consulting Co., Ltd. to Wuhan Xinsili Culture Development Co., Ltd. on December 28, 2021; and (ii) all of the equity interests in RISE Education International Limited and Rise IP (Cayman) Limited to Bain Capital Rise Education IV Cayman Limited on December 30, 2021. Upon completion of the Sale, the Company has, through its subsidiaries, sold substantially all of its assets.

In connection with the Sale, on December 30, 2021, the settlement ("Settlement") with the lenders ("Lenders") of the facilities agreement dated March 18, 2021 relating to the term and revolving facilities of up to an aggregate amount of US$80,000,000 has also been completed. As part of the Settlement, all interest in the Edge business that offers admission consulting, academic tutoring and test preparation services in Hong Kong and Singapore for students who intend to study abroad has been transferred to a person nominated by the Lenders.

For further details of the Sale and the Settlement, please review the Form 6-K furnished by the Company to the SEC on December 1, 2021.

