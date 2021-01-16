RISE Announces Keynotes For February's Virtual Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit

A former Disney executive, an award-winning business author, and a Hall of Fame motivational speaker will present keynote addresses at the 2021 Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit, a live-streamed virtual event, which includes pre-conference workshops.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE is excited to announce the slate of powerhouse speakers who will present keynote addresses during the 2021 Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit, a live-streamed virtual event, Feb. 22-23 with pre-conferences and a welcome reception on Feb. 19.

Louie Gravance, otherwise known as "the guy who can make the Disney service concepts work outside of Disney," will motivate attendees with a keynote that addresses basic skills that can help you consistently deliver "magical" service moments. He will present the keynote during the virtual welcome reception at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Gravance spent more than 25 years with Disney theme parks, designing everything from live-entertainment experiences to customer service training programs through the Disney Institute in Orlando, Fla. He received the Disney Partners in Excellence Award and the Spirit of Disney Award and has been recognized internationally as a Disney keynote speaker, having begun his professional speaking engagements on behalf of Disney in 1998.

He now works as a consultant, customer service speaker, and corporate culture guru. Gravance is credited with "literally changing the consciousness of business in America" through his service campaigns and initiatives that have included Bank of America's "The Bank of America Spirit" campaign, which was deemed the most successful customer service training initiative in the company's history. In 2014, his unique entertainment and training experience was called upon to be part of the opening team of Harry Potter's Diagon Alley expansion at Universal Orlando.

Business author and thought leader Dean Lindsay will present the opening keynote on Monday, Feb. 22, the first day of the main conference. He will discuss how marketing and sales professionals can ramp up customer service and member engagement and revamp their approach to consumer interaction to ensure high retention rates.

Lindsay, who was hailed as an 'Outstanding Thought Leader on Building Priceless Business Relationships' by Sales and Marketing Executives International, is the host of C-Suite Network TV's The DEAN's List. He joined Synclab Media, the video-centric digital marketing company, as chief marketing officer in 2016.

His books, How to Achieve Big PHAT Goals, The Progress Challenge: Working and Winning in a World of Change, and Cracking the Networking Code: 4 Steps to Priceless Business Relationships, have sold more than 100,000 copies worldwide and have been translated into Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Korean, Spanish, and Greek. He has also been a featured contributor to CEOWorld Magazine, The Smart Manager ( India), Sales and Service Excellence, Training Magazine Europe, Executive Travel, LabX Media, Networking Times, and the American Management Association's Moving Ahead magazine. Lindsay's clients include: American Airlines, Texas A&M, New York Life, Marriott, Heinz, Hilton, American Express, Western Union, Verizon, Amway, Nestle, the United States Peace Corp., and the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Hall of Fame Motivational Speaker Marilyn Sherman will present the Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, keynote address on leadership in times of uncertainty. She will offer tips to motivate your team to remain driven to succeed during challenging times, increase communication and interaction with employers working virtually, and thrive by implementing incentive programs to increase productivity and maintain a competitive edge.

Sherman has spent the last 22 years motivating audiences all over the country, and internationally with topics about hope, inspiration, and practical tools to implement immediately. A graduate of Washington State University, she is currently an Artist in Residence for High Point University. Clients that have been inspired by her keynotes include CocaCola, McDonald's, the F.D.I.C., the U.S. Post Office, and every kind of association from Candle companies to Bar Association Executives, to SHRM.

She is also the author of four motivational books including her latest on goal-setting released this year called "Is There A Hole In Your Bucket List?" Sherman serves on the board of a non-profit after school program for homeless and underprivileged youth called The Village of Hope and is very involved with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

The virtual 2021 Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit will take place Feb. 22-23 with pre-conference workshops and a member reception on Friday, Feb. 19. Click here for the full agenda, list of speakers, brochure, and information on how to register.

About the 2021 Medicare Marketing & Sales SummitRanked #1 in the industry for the 14th year in a row, the annual Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit is specifically curated for marketing, sales, and product development professionals at local and regional Medicare Advantage health plans to provide methods for differentiating from national carriers to grow and retain their membership base year-on-year.

About RISERISE is the premier community for health care professionals who aspire to meet the extraordinary challenges posed by the emerging landscape of accountable care and government healthcare reform. Recognized industry-wide as the number one source for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within health care, RISE strives to serve the community on four fronts: networking, education, industry intelligence and career development. Click here to learn more about RISE.

