Ripley PR Ranks Top 10 In Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise PR Agencies List Four Years In A Row

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, a global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades and home service franchise brands, has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 annual list of the nation's Top Franchise Suppliers in the PR Agency category for the fourth year in a row.

To determine their annual ranking of the Top Franchise Suppliers, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 750 franchisors, from emerging brands that just got started to established companies that have been franchising for decades. The brands were asked which service providers they and their franchisees use, and to rate their satisfaction with the quality, cost, and value of each supplier's services. Each supplier was scored based on the results of the survey, and the top-scoring suppliers in each of 10 categories made it into the ranking.

"Service providers can be the unsung heroes of franchising, helping franchisees and franchisors manage some of the most complicated parts of their business," says Entrepreneur magazine editor in chief Jason Feifer. "That's why we put together this annual list — to celebrate these franchising heroes, and helping others in franchising find their next great partners."

Heather Ripley founded Ripley PR in 2013 after garnering direct franchise development experience with Clockwork Home Services, franchisor of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky. The full-service communications agency specializes in promoting skilled trades and home service franchise brands, as well as B2B companies in tech, automotive and manufacturing companies, and in 2018 branched out into plant-based and vegan franchise brands with its agency, Orange Orchard.

"Being in the top ten for the fourth year in a row speaks to our team's drive to become a partner, not just another vendor, for our franchise clients," Ripley said. "We work to be a seamless extension of our clients' teams, helping franchisors expand into new territories and attract more owners using proven, strategic tactics. We're thrilled that our clients are so satisfied with our team's service, and we look forward to marking more victories with them in 2022."

Named by Forbes as one of America's Best PR Agencies in 2021, Ripley PR offers its franchise clients strategic communications services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies with a focus on franchise development. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations helps clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive franchise prospects to the brand.

About Ripley PR

