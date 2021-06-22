Riphean Investments Invests In Advanced Cyber Academy RapidAscent

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riphean Investments, a new Fredericksburg, Virginia-based investment firm, announced today its investment in RapidAscent, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2020 by experienced startup executives with backgrounds in cybersecurity, RapidAscent seeks to provide individuals with a true on-the-job education that solves the largest hiring crisis in corporate America: the cybersecurity workforce. Its compelling technology solution tailors its curriculum to each student's learning needs while directly aligning with corporate cybersecurity positions and employer expectations.

"This is the perfect opportunity for Riphean Investments to partner with a mission-focused company proving national impact. RapidAscent has all the fundamentals we look for in a venture capital investment," said Brian DeMuth, Partner at Riphean Investments. "We're excited about the impact and look forward to accelerating their growth."

The Cyber Academy's adaptive learning curriculum is co-designed with leading employers in finance, retail, utilities & energy, and aerospace & defense sectors. Through the program, students receive both live and asynchronous group instruction, hands-on apprenticeships and live fire training so that they can master role-based skills and become an invaluable resource for their future employer immediately upon graduation.

"Global cyber-disruption has become a first order economic and security threat increasing risk-of-loss for both G-2000 companies and Governments world-wide. Reducing these losses requires access to a new class of trained experts who have the skills honed by training in the latest cyber conflict environments, and who can provide robust solutions on production tools, systems, and controls. Training students and learners to dramatically increase corporate access to such experts is the mission of RapidAscent Academy and Workforce programs," said RapidAscent CEO Mike Lyons.

RapidAscent is currently drafting its first tailored curriculum for students pursuing a career in cybersecurity in the aerospace industry. It plans to scale to two additional industries within the next two quarters. To learn more about RapidAscent, visit their website at https://rapidascent.io.

About Riphean InvestmentsRiphean Investments rallies behind problem solvers, pathfinders and the business insane to grow companies that create impact. Founded in 2021, Riphean Investments is led by entrepreneurs that have spent their careers supporting the U.S. National Security mission. Having grown, matured and sustained profitable organizations in these markets, we partner with like-minded individuals to help them do the same. For more information on the firm and its investments, visit www.ripheaninvestments.com.

About RapidAscentRapidAscent offers students an opportunity to become a cyber professional with no prior degree or upfront tuition required. Its program directly matches students into corporate positions and provides hands-on apprenticeships, an adaptive learning curriculum and real-world training so that they can seamlessly transition into a successful career in cybersecurity immediately upon graduation. To learn more, please visit https://rapidascent.io.

Media ContactKristin Mills 404-702-7345 kmills@ripheaninvestments.com

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riphean-investments-invests-in-advanced-cyber-academy-rapidascent-301317588.html

SOURCE Riphean Investments