RinseKit Portable Showers Featured By Surfline

VISTA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RinseKit, the original portable shower company, was recently featured in Surfline's 2021 Holiday Parking Lot Envy Gift Guide. Surfline.com is the world's foremost surf forecasting website that boasts a network of thousands of live surf cameras across the globe and is one of the most respected surf resources in the industry. RinseKit has previously been selected for Surfline's annual gift guide, so the inclusion of RinseKit this year further solidifies its reputation as the top portable shower for surfers.

Surfline writer Beau Flemister highlights how using a RinseKit POD to wash surf equipment after a session can extend the shelf life of surfing gear. "Basically, things fall apart (especially things that are regularly exposed to saltwater) ... In case you're nowhere near a freshwater source like a public shower or even a garden hose, you can show up to the surf prepared with a full RinseKit POD to wash off your effects or yourself."

Flemister also noted the multi-purpose uses of RinseKit's products. "Of course, the RinseKit isn't reserved for surf stuff. The pod comes in handy for camping, fishing, any adventure, really."

RinseKit gained national attention when it was featured on Shark Tank in 2017. Initially RinseKit was used by surfers and beach goers, now RinseKit's products have been widely adopted by campers, overlanders, pet owners, parents, and van lifers. In addition, first responders and emergency personnel use RinseKit as a portable handwashing and cleaning machine.

The Surfline Gift Guide featured the 1.5 gallon RinseKit POD, however other higher capacity models like the 3.5 gallon RinseKit PRO are perfect for overnight camping trips and off-grid outings.

About RinseKit

RinseKit is the world's original portable pressurized shower company. RinseKit's patented products range in capacities from 1.5-3.5 gallons. Certain models use battery pressurization and have heating options to provide hot water. RinseKit makes the most versatile and high-quality portable showers perfect for outdoor fun adventures and first responders and emergency personnel. With over 250,000 units sold and thousands of positive reviews online, RinseKit has proven that it is the world's premier go-to portable shower company. For more information go to www.RinseKit.com.

