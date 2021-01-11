RINGLOGIX Achieves HIPAA Compliance With Compliancy Group

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RINGLOGIX is pleased to announce that it has achieved compliance with the federally mandated standards of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) through the use of Compliancy Group's...

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RINGLOGIX is pleased to announce that it has achieved compliance with the federally mandated standards of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) through the use of Compliancy Group's proprietary HIPAA methodology, and The Guard® compliance tracking software, ultimately earning the HIPAA Seal of Compliance®.

By completing Compliancy Group's Six Stage Implementation Program, RINGLOGIX is adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, HIPAA Security Rule, HIPAA Breach Notification Rule, HIPAA Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. These standards have been heavily vetted against the letter of the law and meet federal NIST requirements.

"Choosing to be a HIPAA verified provider was an easy decision," said Albert Diaz, CEO of RINGLOGIX. "From ensuring we were doing everything possible to protect our partners data, to creating new opportunities and establishing an internal culture of 'always protect our partners ', we knew this was an important step for the direction we want to see growth in."

Key Takeaways

RINGLOGIX is a HIPAA verified provider for MSPs and PBX resellers.

RINGLOGIX can now sign BA Agreements for MSPs and PBX resellers.

RINGLOGIX can help MSPs and resellers become HIPAA verified themselves.

RINGLOGIX can help MSPs and resellers offer HIPAA verification services to their clients.

About HIPAAHIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive health care data, called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any demographic health care-related information that can be used to identify a patient. If vendors who service health care clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant. HIPAA compliance does not waterfall.

About Compliancy Group:Compliancy Group simplifies HIPAA compliance so that health care professionals can confidently run their practice. The Guard™ is their simple, cost-effective, web-based solution. Users are guided by a team of expert Compliance Coaches™ to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain™ total HIPAA compliance. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

About RINGLOGIX:RINGLOGIX helps Managed Service Providers and Channel Partners build revenue and major customer retention with white label VoIP and Unified Communication services. For more information visit https://www.ringlogix.com or call 305-800-8647 for more info on how we can help you grow your business.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ringlogix-achieves-hipaa-compliance-with-compliancy-group-301205480.html

SOURCE RINGLOGIX