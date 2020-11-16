Ringdale® Featured In IDC's Spotlight Report Focused On The Evolving Workplace And Data Privacy Compliance For Print And Document Management

BURGESS HILL, England, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe ®, the leading print management solution for Enterprise and Government organizations, has been featured in IDC's latest Spotlight Report.

BURGESS HILL, England, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe ®, the leading print management solution for Enterprise and Government organizations, has been featured in IDC's latest Spotlight Report. This report focuses on the evolving workplace, highlighting the importance of compliance tools to ensure data privacy. By focusing on the challenges, and identifying the risks that organizations are facing when looking to ensure their digital and physical print workflows remain compliant, this report is an essential tool for organizations as they adjust their 2021 digital and physical print security and compliance strategies.

As many organizations have had to adopt more flexible remote working practices, there is an ever pressing need to ensure effective data privacy protection policies and solutions are in place to support more distributed printing, especially for those users working from home. Latest market research* reveals that one-third of organizations have no current plans to invest in print and document management security and are leaving themselves open to potential data breaches and fines for compliance infringements.

The IDC Spotlight report highlights:

The latest data privacy requirements for print and document workflows

Essential recommendations in meeting evolving industry and regional compliance requirements

An independent evaluation of secure print management solution components to mitigate data security risks

"Global events have led to an increase in malicious activity, where ransomware attacks have caused significant disruption for organizations, especially those in the Enterprise and Government sectors," says Eric Crump, director of strategic alliances at Ringdale. "The public and private sector needs to proactively implement trusted compliance methods to protect digital and physical printed information from the continuous risk of a data breach including both corporate and consumer's personal identifiable information."

About Ringdale

Ringdale is a leading innovator in workplace technology and for over three decades has been developing robust solutions that connect people and technology. Today our solutions are used by the world's leading enterprises to transform their business and empower their workforce.

With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and established relationships with the world's leading print manufacturers, including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

*"IDC 2020 European Hardcopy Survey, 2Q20"

For further information on FollowMe, visit www.followme.ringdale.com.

For details on FollowMe or the Ringdale partner support programme, contact Peter Gumm, Ringdale, Tel: +44 (0)1444 871 349 or Email: peter.gumm@ringdale.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ringdale-featured-in-idcs-spotlight-report-focused-on-the-evolving-workplace-and-data-privacy-compliance-for-print-and-document-management-301172858.html

SOURCE FollowMe by Ringdale