RingCentral Recognized As A 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice For Unified Communications As A Service, Worldwide

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it was named a Customers' Choice in the April 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide report for both the large and mid-size enterprise. RingCentral® was the only vendor to receive the highest overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, as of 28 th February 2021 based on 126 reviews.

Per the Gartner report, "In the UCaaS market, Gartner Peer Insights has published 1,193 reviews and ratings in the 12-month period, which ended on February 28, 2021. The overall rating is a measure of how satisfied existing customers are with a vendor's product. The table in the report takes into consideration the number of reviews because ultimately, the more reviews a vendor receives, the more likely it is that you can trust a summary rating."

"Being recognized as a Customers' Choice in Gartner Peer Insights is an incredible honor for us at RingCentral," said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer at RingCentral. "Our customers are our North Star. Everything we do revolves around providing them with the best communications innovations so they can drive their businesses forward and empower their workforces to communicate effectively with customers and colleagues from anywhere."

The following are examples of RingCentral customer reviews from Gartner Peer Insights:

"I have used RingCentral in my business for over 15 years and have found the product to be rock-solid and feature-rich. When we began recommending and offering UCaaS to our clients, we had an array of vendors to choose from but our go-to is invariably RingCentral." - President in the Services Industry

"RingCentral worked hard to earn our business, giving us the most bang for our budget. They worked to make a transition of over 1,500 lines as seamless as possible. Their product has given us the ability to be much more agile in a time where employees are working both on-prem and remotely." - Director of Technology in the Education Industry

"Overall the implementation of RingCentral phones, integration with contact center, hardphone and softphone calling, messaging, texting, virtual meeting rooms, have turned out to be a saving grace during the challenging Covid period. The ability of the company to enhance their product is another great plus. In addition to all this, their customer service and attention to clients' needs is top-notch. I would definitely recommend them to any SMB that needs to function like an enterprise corporation or an enterprise that needs flexibility and ease of management of their telecom investment." - Manager of IT Operations in the Healthcare Industry

"RingCentral has been an amazing company to partner with and delivered on all promises. The product continues to evolve delivering best of breed services and technology. The team is one of the best I've ever worked with." - IT Manager in the Services Industry

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Peer Contributors, 9 th April, 2021.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

