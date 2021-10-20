RingCentral Named A Leader In The 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Unified Communications As A Service, Worldwide Report For Seventh Year In A Row

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get RingCentral, Inc. Class A Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized RingCentral as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide report, making this RingCentral's seventh year in a row being named to the Leaders quadrant. In the Magic Quadrant report, published on October 18, 2021, RingCentral was positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant.

"The Gartner Magic Quadrant report comes at a time when organizations are embracing Unified Communications as a Service to enable new hybrid work environments that are helping organizations to accelerate their digital transformation and open exciting new opportunities," said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. "As a pioneer in this space, we are proud to be recognized once again by Gartner as a Leader in this year's Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide. We think this recognition is fueled by our commitment to innovation, global availability and reliability, and most importantly, our dedication to helping customers realize tangible business value by migrating to the cloud for all their employee and customer communications needs."

The rapid pace of innovation with RingCentral MVP ™ (Message Video Phone ™ ) is unparalleled. RingCentral has added several exciting new updates and features to their unified offering on a regular basis including AI features that intelligently script and create meeting summaries, next-gen analytics that provide actionable insights for cross-functional teams enabling end users to solve the productivity challenges, and new Rooms capabilities designed for a hybrid workforce. RingCentral has also doubled down on innovation, acquiring two companies in the security and AI space -- Kindite and DeepAffects -- to enhance its Message Video Phone platform with next-gen capabilities. Over the last year, RingCentral has focused on partnering with new global service providers, including Verizon Business and Vodafone Business, to make its cloud communications solutions more available to enterprises worldwide.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, By Rafael Benitez etc., 18 October 2021

