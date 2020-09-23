RingCentral Launches In Germany With New Datacenter And Data Residency

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that its unified communications platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system will now be available in Germany with a new datacenter in Frankfurt, and a new office in Hamburg, Germany.

As RingCentral continues its global expansion efforts, Germany remains a key strategic location for the company. The new datacenter will also give users access to local phone numbers and emergency services in compliance with local laws and regulations. RingCentral will offer customers local data storage, the ability to register endpoints in-country, and keep voice and video call media local. The new datacenter will also give users access to local phone numbers and emergency services in compliance with local laws and regulation. All team messaging, voicemails, audio and video recordings, call logs, faxes and analytics data will also be stored locally.

In addition, as a cloud communications and collaboration provider, RingCentral complies with the European Union's requirements of Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue (C5), which is a baseline of security controls that was developed by the Federal Office for Information Security in Germany.

"We've always been focused on helping businesses modernize communications with the cloud solutions that enable their workforce to be productive regardless of their location. The current environment has accelerated the need for a solution that is easy to use, scalable, trusted, and secure," said Ashu Varshney, senior vice president, Service Operations and Security, RingCentral. "We are excited to begin offering our customers in Germany a unified communications solution enabling them to communicate and collaborate seamlessly regardless of their industry or location."

RingCentral offers its customers a cloud-based unified communications platform that combines team messaging, video conferencing, and cloud telephony in a single application. RingCentral's open API platform already integrates more than 4,000 services and applications, including leading business applications from Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce. RingCentral enables organizations to increase productivity and accelerate business processes by unifying their communications services.

