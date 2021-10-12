RingCentral Announces RingCentral Rise™, A Strategic And Secure Communications Platform Designed For Service Providers Around The World

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced RingCentral Rise, a new platform designed exclusively for service providers around the...

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get RingCentral, Inc. Class A Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced RingCentral Rise, a new platform designed exclusively for service providers around the world. By leveraging Resources, Innovation, System integration, and Experiences (Rise) from RingCentral, service providers can now offer their own unique, co-branded unified cloud communications solutions including team messaging, video meetings, cloud phone system, and contact center solutions to businesses in a fast, flexible, and scalable manner.

Organizations across the globe are increasingly anxious to shift from their legacy communications solutions to the cloud. However, the process of this cloud transformation can be slow, costly and time consuming and a frustrating experience for customers. With RingCentral Rise, service providers now have the means to create differentiated cloud communications offers that help customers to rapidly move to the cloud with an integrated end-to-end managed service with the latest joint innovations for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

A number of major service providers around the world are already deploying RingCentral Rise including AT&T Business (US), ecotel (Germany), MCM (Mexico), and TELUS (Canada).

"RingCentral is a leader in developing effective strategic partnerships in the global UCaaS market," said Elka Popova, Connected Work, vice president, Frost & Sullivan. "The Rise program from RingCentral marks a new phase in the UCaaS industry's evolution as it highlights an important shift in operator and vendor strategies. The program meets the needs of businesses and partners that demand greater simplicity in terms of core feature set, packaging and pricing, while offering greater flexibility in terms of integrations with customer-specific workflows."

Additionally, RingCentral recently received a Competitive Strategy Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for Excellence in Best Practices for Global Strategic Partnerships in the UCaaS Industry.

RingCentral Rise is unique from other unified communications solutions for service providers. Unlike reseller programs and privately hosted unified communications products, Rise is a platform built on the RingCentral cloud that deeply integrates with service provider technology, provides co-branded applications that are constantly updated with the latest innovation, and unlocks opportunities for co-creation with an open platform. In addition to the technology platform, RingCentral is offering a full go-to-market program built for service providers, including a service provider portal, a channel harmony program, and a dedicated service provider team.

"RingCentral has a vision of bringing the very best cloud communications capabilities to businesses everywhere. Central to that vision is partnering with the world's leading services providers to provide their customers with the industry's leading team messaging, video meetings, and enterprise-ready phone system," said Homanyoun Razavi, executive vice president and head of Global Service Providers at RingCentral. "With Rise, we can accelerate the speed to market and the speed of innovation, with an industry-first open platform for service providers backed by a dedicated business unit. We're excited to jointly innovate across 5G, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bring differentiated products to market that humanize cloud communications with blazing speed and new ways of working."

For more information visit rise.ringcentral.com.

Global Service Providers (GSP) Quotes

Rich Shaw, vice president, Voice & Collaboration, AT&T"AT&T and RingCentral are long-standing strategic partners since 2012 dedicated to bringing the best mobility and transformation solutions to our customers. RingCentral Rise is enabling us to truly differentiate in the market with recent launches of AT&T Office@Hand Wireless and AT&T Phone for Business Advanced."

Markus Hendrich, Co-CEO, ecotel"Ecotel differentiates by innovativeness and the quality of experience for business customers. RingCentral Rise enables us to combine our core strengths with the industry-leading UCaaS cloud platform for a truly unique offering in the market."

Benito Ohara, CEO, MCM"The RingCentral partnership came at exactly the right time when we were looking for something fresh, different and out-of-the-box for our customers. RingCentral is aligned with our philosophy to adapt communications around the customer, offering speed, flexibility, and open integrations."

Marshall Berkin, vice president, Business Products & Services, TELUS"TELUS and RingCentral have a long-standing strategic relationship to deliver the most advanced UCaaS capabilities in Canada. We're excited for the launch of Rise as we continue to expand our relationship with new services such as Contact Center and Business Connect Voice."

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get RingCentral, Inc. Class A Report is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral ® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video ®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral Rise and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005411/en/