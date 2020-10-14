RingCentral Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market...

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 from the United States or (201) 493-6725 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of RingCentral's company website at http://ir.ringcentral.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 16, 2020, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13711153.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get Report is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

