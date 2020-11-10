WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Ring-Recalls-Video-Doorbells-2nd-Generation-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product:Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Generation)

Hazard:The video doorbell's battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:New Instructions

Consumers should immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions or download them here. Consumers can check if their video doorbell is part of this recall through Ring's website or app.

Consumer Contact: Ring at 800-656-1918 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT, seven days a week, or at www.Ring.com and click on Help then on Installation Services for more information.

Recall Details

Units:About 350,000 (In addition, about 8,700 were sold in Canada)

Description:This recall involves Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation), model number 5UM5E5 smart doorbell cameras. The video doorbells have a blue ring at the front and come in two colors: "satin nickel" (black and silver) and "venetian bronze" (black and bronze). They were sold with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable. The two-way audio doorbell can be hardwired or battery-powered and supports night vision. The Ring logo is printed on the bottom front of the doorbell and the model and S/N are on a label on the back of the doorbell and the outer packaging. Consumers can determine if their doorbell is included in this recall by entering the doorbell's serial number at http://support.ring.com/ring-2nd-gen-recall. Only Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) models with certain serial numbers are included.

Incidents/Injuries:Ring has received 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage. The firm has received eight reports of minor burns.

Sold At: Electronics and home goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ring.com from June 2020 through October 2020 for approximately $100.

Importer:Ring LLC, of Santa Monica, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

Note:Health Canada's press release is available at: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

