Ring Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) ("Ring" or the "Company") today announced the timing of its second quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release on Monday, August 9, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 953-2433. International parties may dial (412) 317-5762. Participants should ask to be joined to the "Ring Energy Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call." This call will also be webcast on Ring's website at www.ringenergy.com under the "Investors" tab on the "Events" page. An audio replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

Contact Information

Al Petrie AdvisorsAl Petrie, Senior Partner apetrie@ringenergy.com Phone: 281-975-2146