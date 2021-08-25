Rinchem Announces New Chemical Logistics Partnership With One Of World's Largest Semiconductor Manufacturers

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem Company Inc., a semiconductor services company with a global network of chemical and gas logistics capabilities announces their partnership with one of the world's largest semi-conductor manufacturers. Rinchem will manage the manufacturer's chemical supply chain and support the upcoming operations based in Arizona.

Rinchem Company Inc., announces their partnership with one of the world's largest semi-conductor manufacturers.

"Our world is in a place where we all need more chip manufacturing to enable the technological advances that are happening these days. The supply chain needs for semiconductors are quite complex and require large investments too. Rinchem is pleased to be trusted by semiconductor industry leaders as they expand their global footprint here in the United States," said Chuck Breinholt, CEO of Rinchem Company, Inc. "We are confident we will meet expansion timelines for these Phoenix area operations and give our newest partner the world-class service they need to ensure a smooth manufacturing pipeline. We look forward to a strong, long-term relationship."

As the demand for chip manufacturing has skyrocketed, chipmakers have responded to consumer needs. With over four decades of logistics expertise, Rinchem has the experience to assist this global chip manufacturer as they enter the US semiconductor market. Rinchem plans to break ground on a new warehousing and transportation facility in West Phoenix as soon as 2022.

About Rinchem: Rinchem Company, Inc. is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency in order to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Media contact: Andrew Peterson Director of Customer Experience Rinchem Company, Inc. APeterson@Rinchem.com (505) 345-3655

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rinchem-announces-new-chemical-logistics-partnership-with-one-of-worlds-largest-semiconductor-manufacturers-301362998.html

SOURCE Rinchem Company Inc.