Rimini Street Wins Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Third-Party Enterprise Software Support Services Company of the Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been awarded the 2021 Asia Pacific Best Practices Award for Third-Party Enterprise Software Support Services Company of the Year by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. The recognition recognizes Rimini Street's commitment to help clients maximize returns on their enterprise software and technology investments to better enable innovation to drive competitive advantage and growth.

Award Honors Innovation in Client Service Excellence

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award honors organizations and businesses in 14 major industries that exemplify visionary innovation, industry-leading performance and unrivaled customer care. Since 2001, the award has been recognizing companies that demonstrate leadership and excellence in meeting clients' needs and developing products and services that provide the best quality and value in the market. Through a rigorous evaluation process, Frost & Sullivan's team of analysts identified nominees for each market sector and determined the award recipient based on stringent criteria, including the implementation of industry best practices, commitment to providing superior customer service, and the achievement of business growth targets.

According to Frost & Sullivan's assessment, Rimini Street excelled in the criteria that apply to the third-party enterprise software support services industry. The firm also noted that Rimini Street outperformed competitors in its innovative, market-leading support services offering, which provides enhanced ownership experience and substantial operating cost savings for its clients. By replacing traditional vendor support, the company enables licensees of Oracle, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, and other enterprise software to save up to 90 percent on total software support costs.

In Asia Pacific, Rimini Street's growing customer base, which includes clients in Australia, China, PRC Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, South Pacific, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, affirms the company's leadership and commitment to delivering exceptional support and significant cost savings to clients in the region and across the globe. To assist clients in the Asia Pacific region in navigating a more diverse database landscape, Rimini Street recently extended its unified support to open-source databases. In addition, Rimini Street's dedicated tax, legal and regulatory practice, made up of approximately 200 tax and finance professionals globally, assists clients of all sizes in keeping their enterprise software compliance up to date with rate, rule, policy and reporting changes.

"Through its premium support program comprising advanced features such as customization, interoperability, and performance tuning, Rimini Street helps businesses extract more value from their existing software investments. By extending the operating lifespan of a vendor's enterprise software, the company empowers businesses to reduce operational costs and maximize return on investment. Its customer-centric commitment, best-in-class support, and ultra-responsive service has elevated the company's position as the trusted partner for marquee clients across its expanding regional customer base. Rimini Street's stellar financial performance in the region reflects its strategic focus and cements its leading position in the market," said Krishna Baidya, Director, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan.

"We are honored to be the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award and be recognized for our industry-leading enterprise software support model," said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. "Our mission is to provide extraordinary technology solutions powered by extraordinary people, which together help our clients achieve their strategic, operational and financial goals. This award, along with the trust that we receive from our clients in Asia Pacific and around the world, is a testament that we are fulfilling this mission and inspires us to continuously innovate and improve the quality of our services and solutions for the benefit of our valued clients."

