Rimini Street To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 4, 2021

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it will report earnings after the market close on August 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the second quarter 2021 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street's investor relations site at https://investors.riministreet.com/news-events/events. Dial-in participants can access the conference call by dialing (800) 773-2954 in the U.S. and Canada and entering the code 50194141. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

