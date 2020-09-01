Rimini Street To Present At The H.C. Wainwright & Co. Annual Global Investment Conference On September 16, 2020

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Seth A.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street co-founder, CEO and chairman of the board, will present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Annual Global Investment Conference on September 16, at 12:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available to the public at https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/rmni/1615782 and available through Rimini Street's website https://investors.riministreet.com/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your H.C. Wainwright salesperson or Rimini Street IR at IR@riministreet.com.

