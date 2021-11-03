Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the promotion of two successful North American senior executives, Emmanuel Richard and Gala Lyne, to expanded roles and responsibilities overseeing the Company's North American Theatre operations. Both executives are seasoned leaders with significant track-records of success that will help achieve the Company's stated goal of $1 billion in annual global revenue by 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005550/en/

Rimini Street Promotes and Appoints Successful North American Leaders to Expanded Leadership Roles (Photo: Business Wire)

Richard was promoted from group vice president and general manager, North America - East, to senior vice president and general manager, North America Theatre. Lyne was promoted from her vice president sales, North America - East, to backfill Richard as group vice president and general manager, North America - East.

Focus on Accelerating North America Revenue Growth

Richard and Lyne will continue to staff and mature the new North American go-to-market execution for the theatre and East Region, respectively, to further monetize the demand from organizations across various industries who want more value from their enterprise software investments and can leverage Rimini Street's enterprise software solutions to achieve their strategic, operational, financial and IT goals.

Richard's new Theatre leadership responsibilities include staffing and managing the group vice presidents and general managers who lead each of the three North American regions and guiding, overseeing and delivering the successful vision, strategy and execution of North America marketing, lead generation, pipeline creation, new sales, cross-sales and renewal sales activities for the Company's full solutions portfolio. Richard is also responsible for assuring that all Rimini Street North America clients have an exceptional client engagement experience and are successful and satisfied with Rimini Street's solutions and partnership. Richard reports directly to Rimini Street's chief operating officer, Gerard Brossard.

"North American organizations need to innovate their business and government operations and Rimini Street is helping thousands of clients achieve their goals by successfully providing its proven and award-winning solutions globally and at enterprise-scale," said Richard. "It is a privilege to now lead our North American Theatre team into the next phase of our accelerating growth. We have thousands of clients to cross-sell with our portfolio of solutions and we have thousands of additional organizations in need of Rimini Street solutions. It is a great time to be part of Rimini Street as we execute our plan to achieve $1 billion in global revenue by 2026."

Richard is a technology industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience building and running technology company field operations in the U.S. and internationally. Prior to joining Rimini Street and his success as group vice president and general manager, North America - East, Richard was responsible for building the East Coast operations for Kyvos Insights, a pre-venture start-up in the Cloud Analytics market. Prior to that, Richard spent nine years at MicroStrategy, the largest independent business intelligence vendor, where he served as the general manager for indirect sales worldwide. Previously, Richard was a sales executive at Microsoft, Borland Software, Quest Software and other technology organizations.

Lyne is a career sales veteran with more than 20 years of IT sales experience. She joined Rimini Street more than 10 years ago as a senior account executive and with her success, was promoted to sales director. Lyne won multiple sales awards before being appointed vice president of Sales Enablement for the global sales team, and then eventually promoted to lead sales for the North America - East Region. Prior to joining Rimini Street, Lyne led sales teams at VERITAS/Symantec and Hewlett-Packard, providing best-in-class solutions for high availability and disaster recovery for enterprise software implementations.

"Our Region serves some of the largest and best-known financial institutions in the world, as well as many clients across nearly all industries, and I am thrilled to be part of this next phase of accelerated North American growth," said Lyne. "We look forward to showing our prospects and clients how they can successfully leverage the entire portfolio of Rimini Street solutions to solve their business challenges and achieve their goals."

Proven Global Operating Model

"Our layered global, theatre and regional operating models that are now implemented globally have proven to be both effective and successful - driving stronger focus and accountability for new revenue generation, client success, satisfaction, retention and cross-sale," said Brossard. "We are excited about the new theatre and regional leadership in North America. The next phase of Rimini Street's growth acceleration in North America requires seasoned leadership who have the vision, focus, drive and strategic and operational capability to deliver results - and Emmanuel and Gala have a strong career track-record of delivering."

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000 ® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,200 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter, and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may," "should," "would," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "continue," "future," "will," "expect," "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion, and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial covenants and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, the duration of and operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impact, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; including under our new credit facility; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and our ability to remediate identified material weaknesses in our internal controls, including in relation to the accounting treatment of our warrants; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street's management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2021, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date after the date of this communication.

© 2021 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. "Rimini Street" is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005550/en/