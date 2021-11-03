Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the appointment of Kevin Mease as its first chief product officer (CPO) and the appointment of Bill Carslay as the first group vice president and general manager (GM) of Global Professional Services. Additionally, the Company appointed Jennifer Perry as the first group vice president and general manager of SAP Services and Frank Reneke as the first group vice president and general manager of Oracle Services. These new roles were created to accelerate Rimini Street's multi-product strategy, deepening the focus on evolving and developing a best-in-class product portfolio that delivers better outcomes than competitive solutions and excellent client experiences, extend the Company's vision and leadership position in the industry and contribute to the Company's growth. All report directly to Rimini Street's chief operating officer, Gerard Brossard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005589/en/

Rimini Street Appoints Seasoned Industry Experts to Key Global Leadership Roles (Photo: Business Wire)

Expanding Global Solutions Portfolio

As CPO, Mease is responsible for leading and evolving the Company's solutions portfolio, managing the performance of each product and service, building out a product management team, defining and developing new product offerings and their go-to-market strategies, pricing and product lifecyle management. He will also provide strategic direction on the innovation, design and competitiveness of all new solutions, including execution of potential acquisitions, co-development and partnership strategies.

Mease is a 10-year veteran of the software industry, with a proven track-record of building and leading high-performance teams in product development, product management, operational excellence, technology support, professional services and customer success. Prior to joining Rimini Street, he served as vice president of product management for talent acquisition provider Jobvite where he led organizational growth and innovation. Previously, Mease held top positions at MicroStrategy, a global leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software, serving most recently as the company's executive vice president and general manager responsible for the leadership and development of its 450-member team. Earlier in his career, Mease held product management leadership roles at sales enablement platform provider PipeLineDeals and Amazon.

Providing Software Leverage and Digital Transformation Support

As GM of Global Professional Services, Carslay is responsible for developing and executing the Company's professional services strategy, plan and operation by expanding infrastructure, resources and capabilities to meet the growing requirements to service both closed sales deals and new opportunities.

Carslay will also help Rimini Street clients evolve and better leverage their enterprise software platforms to meet changing needs, solve challenges and take advantage of new opportunities. Rimini Street Global Professional Services also provides specialized advisory services, software resources planning, development services and future state roadmap planning to help clients successfully complete digital transformation and other innovation initiatives.

Carslay brings more than 30 years of professional services domain expertise to his new role at Rimini Street, spanning multiple industries and geographies. Immediately prior to joining Rimini Street, Carslay was vice president of global sales for Retail Consult where he was responsible for delivering Oracle's retail suite of products and providing innovative solutions to complex business challenges. Prior to that, he was a vice president of Oracle's retail business unit where he was part of the leadership team that built Oracle's Consulting Services practice. Earlier in his career, Carslay worked at Accenture where he spent nearly 15 years in systems integration and business consulting services.

Maximizing and Securing SAP and Oracle Investments

Rimini Street made further investments in building out and expanding its leadership team overseeing its portfolio of services for SAP and Oracle products. The Company promoted Perry to the role of group vice president and general manager for SAP Services and promoted Reneke to group vice president and general manager for Oracle Services. Both leaders bring deep product and technical expertise to these key roles. Under their leadership, the global technical and application engineering teams help clients maximize and secure their SAP and Oracle investments.

"Our investment in visionary solution portfolio leadership will help us scale our multi-product portfolio strategy and execution, enabling us to continue to meet the diverse and ever-evolving needs of our clients today and in the future," said Brossard. "Building out our solutions management organizations will enable us to deliver more value to our clients as we continue our focus on achieving $1 billion in annual revenue by 2026."

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000 ® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,200 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may," "should," "would," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "continue," "future," "will," "expect," "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial covenants and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, the duration of and operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impact, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; including under our new credit facility; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and our ability to remediate identified material weaknesses in our internal controls, including in relation to the accounting treatment of our warrants; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street's management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2021, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2021 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. "Rimini Street" is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005589/en/