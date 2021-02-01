Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Continues Expansion With New Florida Franchisee

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the grand opening of their first franchisee in Levittown, New York, Riko's Pizza announces the addition of a new franchisee in Jupiter, Florida. The newest franchisee, Mike Christie, grew up in Fairfield County, Connecticut where the original Riko's Pizza was born.

Mike has fond memories of eating thin crust pizza as a kid and said he'd always wished that the delicious thin crust pizza was available in Florida where he lives. He explained "I grew up in Connecticut on this type of pizza, and I think it's the best pizza in the world. After living in Florida for the past couple years I just wished this pizza would be down here, and I was so excited when I found out Riko's was franchising."

Riko's Pizza principles, Rico Imbrogno and Luigi Cardillo, are excited about welcoming Mike to their franchise family. They mentioned loving Mike's impressive experience owning and operating other fast casual franchise concepts but were especially intrigued about his Fairfield County roots. Luigi expressed "We have always felt our brand would be a perfect fit in Florida. Mike is the perfect fit for us because of his great experience, but also his familiarity with our brand."

The new Jupiter location is expected to open in the third or fourth quarter of 2021.

Riko's Pizza is a unique and one-of-a-kind "thin crust" pizzeria with locations in Fairfield County, CT and New York. Riko's brings something new to the table, and it's not just their delicious thin crust pizza. Their franchise opportunities are for anyone interested in owning their own business or wanting to bring a new experience to their town. Those interested in joining the Riko's Pizza family as a franchise operator can learn more by calling Steve Gardner at 201-873-2463, emailing him at steve@rikospizza.com, or visiting https://rikosfranchise.com.

