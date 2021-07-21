Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Announces Opening Of Second Long Island Location

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the opening of their newest location in Mineola on July 21st, Riko's Thin Crust Pizza is excited to make their famous hot oil pizza even more available to hungry Long Islanders.

Frank Sciremammano, a partner of the group who opened the existing Long Island location (3120 Hempstead Turnpike), is optimistic about the new location. He explained "We are excited about bringing the Riko's brand to Mineola. We feel this is a great addition to the community, and look forward to bringing our unique high quality product to the area."

Riko's Pizza principles, Rico Imbrogno and Luigi Cardillo, are thrilled about the newest franchise location. Luigi explained "Frank and his partners were our first franchisees, and the fact they are opening a second location within a year of their first location opening speaks volumes about the experience they've had as part of the Riko's franchise family." He added "Their Hempstead location is performing really well and we're confident the Mineola location will, too. Frank and his partners are just amazing brand partners. They are likeminded and they truly care about the product."

The new Mineola location at 124 Old Country Road officially opened on Wednesday, July 21st, and a Grand Opening will likely happen by the end of August.

Riko's Pizza is a unique and one-of-a-kind "thin crust" pizzeria with locations in Fairfield County, CT, New York, and Florida. Riko's brings something new to the table, and it's not just their delicious thin crust pizza. Those interested in joining the Riko's Pizza family as a franchise operator can learn more by calling Steve Gardner at 201-873-2463, emailing him at steve@rikospizza.com, or visiting https://rikosfranchise.com.

