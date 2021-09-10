Rigid Plastic Packaging Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence Of Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, And Ball Corp., As Prominent Market Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the rigid plastic packaging market to grow by USD 63.73 billion at a CAGR of 5.89% during 2021-2025. The rigid plastic packaging market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
View our Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, Lockdown Impacts, and Customer Behaviour.
The report identifies the rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from the food and beverage industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, evolving consumer lifestyle preferences have encouraged the adoption of packaged food and beverages in recent years, which will accelerate the market growth further. However, the high cost of recycling rigid plastic products may impede the market growth.
The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is segmented by Component (Bottles, Containers, Caps and closures, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
The rigid plastic packaging market covers the following areas:
Rigid Plastic Packaging Market SizingRigid Plastic Packaging Market ForecastRigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG
- Sonoco Products Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Bottles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Caps and closures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG
- Sonoco Products Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
