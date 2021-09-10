Rigid Plastic Packaging Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence Of Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, And Ball Corp., As Prominent Market Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the rigid plastic packaging market to grow by USD 63.73 billion at a CAGR of 5.89% during 2021-2025. The rigid plastic packaging market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

View our Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, Lockdown Impacts, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The report identifies the rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from the food and beverage industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, evolving consumer lifestyle preferences have encouraged the adoption of packaged food and beverages in recent years, which will accelerate the market growth further. However, the high cost of recycling rigid plastic products may impede the market growth.

The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is segmented by Component (Bottles, Containers, Caps and closures, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The rigid plastic packaging market covers the following areas:

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market SizingRigid Plastic Packaging Market ForecastRigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Sonoco Products Co.

Related Reports:

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Plastic Packaging Sacks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Plastic-Based Egg Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Bottles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Caps and closures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Sonoco Products Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/rigid-plastic-packaging-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigid-plastic-packaging-market-covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis-witnesses-emergence-of--amcor-plc-ardagh-group-sa-and-ball-corp-as-prominent-market-vendors--technavio-301371657.html

SOURCE Technavio