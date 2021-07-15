Rigid Bulk Packaging Market In Europe To Reach A Value Of USD 829.54 Million Through 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rigid bulk packaging market in Europe is poised to grow by $ 829.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rigid bulk packaging market in Europe is poised to grow by $ 829.54 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 1.63% during the forecast period.

The report on the rigid bulk packaging market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing wine production and consumption in Europe, the rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry, and the growth of the SME sector in Europe.

The rigid bulk packaging market in Europe analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growth of the SME sector in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the rigid bulk packaging market growth in Europe during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The rigid bulk packaging market in Europe covers the following areas:

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

Brambles Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Greiner AG

KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG

MININI S.p.A. a socio unico

Nefab AB

Saccheria Piave Srl

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Drums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pails - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

