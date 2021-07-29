Rightway Partners With Businessolver To Provide Employees With Clinical Guidance And Benefits Navigation

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway , a healthcare technology and services company revolutionizing care navigation, announced it has partnered with HR technology leader, Businessolver, as part of its exclusive Pinnacle Program to drive health and benefits value for employees through smarter clinical guidance. As the employee health and wellness ecosystem continues to evolve, the collaboration enables employers to connect employees with relevant benefits and simplify their healthcare experience.

Businessolver integrates with Rightway to provide a holistic experience that guides employees to the right benefits at the right time and delivers tangible cost-savings for clients. Rightway's healthcare navigation solution can be directly accessed from Businessolver's application through a single sign-on integration, allowing for personalized engagement throughout the plan year. Additionally, by partnering with Businessolver, Rightway will provide a more streamlined contracting and implementation process, easing the administrative burden for employers.

"As the healthcare landscape becomes increasingly complex, employers are looking for ways to help members navigate their healthcare journey while simultaneously lowering costs," said Sherri Bockhorst, SVP of strategy and innovation at Businessolver. "Rightway's live clinical guidance and intuitive technology are driving tangible outcomes for clients, and we are thrilled to partner with them to achieve the shared objectives to help employees drive the most value from their benefits and lead happier, healthier lives."

By partnering with Businessolver, Rightway will further engage members after their benefits selection to help employees effectively navigate their care. Its clinician-driven delivery model combines dedicated human guidance with best-in-class technology, guiding employees to the best care and medication at the best price while eliminating wasteful and preventable spend.

"Rightway was founded upon the belief that everyone deserves a 'doctor in the family' experience - a supportive ecosystem that provides education, navigation, and advocacy so they can get the best, most affordable care," said Jordan Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Rightway. "We are honored that Rightway was chosen as a partner for the Businessolver Pinnacle Program to support employers in delivering personalized and high-quality care. We look forward to bringing accessibility and ease to employees as they navigate the ever-changing, complex healthcare landscape."

About RightwayRightway is the leader in driving health care value for everyone, everywhere. Its care navigation platform guides members to the highest quality care and medication, leading to better care and happier people at a lower cost. Using the mobile app, employees connect with live, clinical health guides that assist them with all their health care needs - from finding a great doctor to creating a care plan, from support on billing issues to benefits education. Companies choose Rightway for its smart clinical navigation, best-in-class technology, and lightest implementation lift, all resulting in higher ROI for clients and happier, healthier employees. For more information, please visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com .

About BusinessolverSince 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

