RightStar Alliance Announces Force Management As New Member And Introduces Its Quad-Helix Methodology™

NEW YORK, DALLAS, CHARLOTTE, N.C. and BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, Sustena Group, and OpFocus announce the newest addition to the RightStar Alliance, Charlotte, NC-based Force Management. Force Management is a B2B sales effectiveness firm with a focus on helping sales organizations drive sales fluency and measurable results with a laser focus on customer strategy and success.

Focused on private equity-backed portfolio companies, the RightStar Alliance is a seamless team of expert partners who can deliver every aspect of brand development, marketing, revenue growth strategy, GTM technology, and now with the addition of Force Management, sales effectiveness.

Based on experience with over 50 private equity firms, the first year of an investment can set the growth trajectory for the success of the business. Research shows that getting these functions right can accelerate sales results and follow-on valuation multiples by as much as 50 percent..

Brenna Garratt, CEO, Sustena Group, shared that "we are thrilled to add the Force Management team to the RightStar Alliance as their expertise builds on a PE-backed business' brand foundation and revenue growth strategy by equipping the sales organization with the essential assets and approach needed to drive sales results and overall growth."

"We're honored to have the opportunity to join these high-value, best-in-class partners," said Force Management's CEO, Grant Wilson. "Together, we'll provide a comprehensive set of solutions that Private Equity firms can rely on to drive growth in their portfolio companies."

Force Management fulfills another vital need in the RightStar Alliance value chain that has culminated in creating its unique Quad-Helix Methodology ™ . As an expert team of like-minded partners, the group sought an operating philosophy to explain not only the "what" but the "how" we deliver our value to both PE firms and their portfolio companies. The Quad-Helix showcases each partner's areas of expertise and how working logically and concurrently together can produce both greater outcomes and economies of scale.

"The Quad-Helix allows us to provide a tangible representation for our clients to comprehend how the four companies work together across multiple workstreams," said Mike Hoffman, Senior Managing Director of SBI's Private Equity practice. "Force Management adds a skillset that has become a critical part of not just our methodology, but for all portfolio companies experiencing M&A activity, and we're thrilled to add them to the alliance."

The members of the RightStar Alliance have worked with over 200 private equity-backed portfolio companies. Our collective expertise supports them as their businesses address the multifaceted needs surrounding roll-ups, platform-plays, and corporate carve-outs - where creating both near-term growth and longer-term enterprise value are imperatives.

