Rights4Vapers Is Disappointed In Juul's Decision To Abandon Adult Vapers

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Juul Labs Canada has put its bottom line and relationship with the federal government ahead of the needs of its consumers by pulling out of the Vaping Industry Trade Association of Canada (VITA) and abandoning the fight to maintain a wide variety of flavours for adult vapers.

Vapers from across the country have told us that they wouldn't be vaping today without flavours.

"By giving up on flavours, Juul has clearly demonstrated that adult consumers are less important to them than their desire to cozy up to the federal government," said Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers, Canada's leading vapers consumers' rights movement. "My heart breaks for the millions of adult vapers who look to Juul as a leader in the industry. These Canadians have been deceived by Big Vape."

Rights4Vapers believes that flavours are an important component to the vaping experience for adult smokers. Flavours help smokers migrate from traditional cigarettes to vapour products.

"Vapers from across the country have told us that they wouldn't be vaping today without flavours. They want something that doesn't remind them of cigarettes and the taste of tobacco. Many will go straight back to smoking if flavours are banned nationally. Or they will go to the black market for their products. We've already seen it on a small scale in Nova Scotia," said Ms. Papaioannoy.

Nova Scotia's vapers have two choices, they can either find the flavours they want on the black market or they can go back to smoking. The regulations in Nova Scotia went too far and have turned vapers back to smokers. "A recent survey shows more people may be going back to regular, combustible cigarettes. The poll by Abacus Data shows about 29 percent of the vaping population in Nova Scotia is at risk of switching to cigarettes."

Other jurisdictions that have banned flavours have seen similar results. The Consumer Choice Center observes that "investigations in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts have already shown that a booming black market has emerged in response to flavor bans."

"To be clear, Rights4Vapers does not believe minors should vape, have access to vapour products or be sold these products. There are many laws already on the books to stop the sale of vapour products to minors. Let's enforce them and stop punishing adult smokers by denying them a product that may help save their lives," said Ms. Papaioannoy.

But do not take our word for it. In 2019, Parliament conducted hearings on amendments to the Tobacco Act (Bill S5). Experts told the federal government that flavoured vapour products are important. It's time that the government listens. See link to a compilation video.

About Rights4Vapers.com Rights4Vapers.com is an organization of vaping advocates dedicated to the advancement of Canadian based research on vaping. Dr. Chris Lalonde is an academic advisor. Rights4Vapers is the voice of Canadian adult vapers, 98 percent of whom are former smokers.

