Right Time Group Of Companies Acquires Haven Home ClimateCare

Continues Strong Growth across Canada ST. CATHARINES, ON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Haven Home ClimateCare, which now operates as Haven Home.

Continues Strong Growth across Canada

ST. CATHARINES, ON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Haven Home ClimateCare, which now operates as Haven Home. Founded in 1996, Haven Home provides residential HVAC, air quality, and hot water services to the Belleville, Kingston, and Brockville areas of Ontario. Management and employees of Haven Home will join the Right Time team and will benefit from Right Time's management and training capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Haven Home is the eighth acquisition completed by Right Time. With the latest acquisition, the Company continues to execute against its growth strategy, developing a national footprint through acquisitions of residential HVAC replacement contractors focused on delivering industry-leading service.

Right Time CEO Jeremy Hetherington said, "Right Time is excited to welcome Haven Home to the Right Time family. We have been impressed by the business Marci McMullen and André Soucy have built and look forward to continuing to deliver the excellent customer service symbolized by the Haven Home brand."

"Over the past 25 years we have built a strong business centered around great customer service," said Haven Home owner Marci McMullen. "Partnering with Right Time was the natural choice. They have a great track record of integrating strong local companies into their national brand and delivering best-in-class customer service.

About Right Time Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 15 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 600 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca. Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Gryphon Investors Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact: Jason Pratt, CFORight Time Group of Companies jason.pratt@right-time.ca519-505-2047

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/right-time-group-of-companies-acquires-haven-home-climatecare-301334777.html

SOURCE Right Time Group of Companies