Right-angle Mating Pin Option Available From Amphenol

SIDNEY, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has expanded its WTB (wire-to-board) portfolio with the addition of a right-angle mating pin option in both the 2.4 and 3.6 mm WTB board level products. It has also added 8.7 and 9.3 height over board (HOB) options to its vertical mating sockets.

Technical Specifications

Current rating to 70A

Can withstand 500VDC

Available in crimp with 10, 8 and 6AWG

Operating temperature of -40˚C to +85˚C

Can withstand 100 mating cycles

These new HOB WTB sockets allow mating with a right-angle pin, vertical pin with latch or cable assembly. The WTB extension provides the versatility needed when component placement decisions are critical, as well as helps to meet customer requirements of low profile, high density and high current when needed.

Transferring power from a cable harness to a PCBThe WTB connector is used for transferring power from PSU/PDU to a mother board or switch board in server, data center, 5G, HPC and electrical device applications. In addition, there is a new two-way WTB connector integrated positive and negative/ground poles for power connection into one plastic housing to help save room and prevent short circuiting.

The connector can carry 70A current and withstand 500 VDC. It includes Amphenol's patented RADSOK ® technology to meet the ever-increasing power requirements of printed circuit boards and the need for a smaller board footprint.

The WTB connector is available in crimp with 10, 8 and 6AWG cable harness. It has an operating temperature of -40˚C to +105˚C and can withstand up to 200 mating cycles. The connector is RoHS complaint and available in UL-94 V0.

