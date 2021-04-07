Ridha Arem, MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridha Arem, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for a Lifetime Achievement Award in Endocrinology and honored for his outstanding achievements as an endocrinologist specializing in Thyroid disease and...

HOUSTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridha Arem, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for a Lifetime Achievement Award in Endocrinology and honored for his outstanding achievements as an endocrinologist specializing in Thyroid disease and best-selling author of The Thyroid Solution.

A leading expert in endocrinology, he is the best-selling author of The Protein Boost Diet: Improve Your Hormone Efficiency for a Fast Metabolism and Weight Loss & The Thyroid Solution: A Revolutionary Mind-Body Program for Regaining Your Emotional and Physical Health. He has authored over 40 peer-reviewed articles and is the Founder of Clinical Thyroidology.

In his current capacity, Dr. Arem is the Director of the Texas Thyroid Institute in Houston, Texas. He helps patients manage hormonal dysfunctions, including menopause, polycystic ovary syndrome, and other hormonal conditions. In his practice, he uses a weight loss management program he designed for optimal results, the Protein Boost Diet.

Dr. Arem received postgraduate training in Paris at Cochin Hospital and College de France. He received further postgraduate training in internal medicine at South Baltimore General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Hospital. He completed his Fellowship in endocrinology and metabolism at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Arem is board-certified in internal medicine & endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Arem is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Endocrinology. He is also a member of the Endocrine Society, the American Thyroid Association, and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists of the American Thyroid Association. He has extensively lectured locally, nationally, and internationally on thyroid disorders.

He has taught medical students and physicians-in-training and served various leadership positions at medical and academic institutions. He was a faculty member at Baylor College of Medicine, the Chief of Endocrinology at Ben Taub General Hospital, a major teaching hospital affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. He worked as the Medical Director of the Endocrine Laboratory at Houston Methodist Hospital. At the Texas Thyroid Institute, Dr. Arem offers the Thyroid Wellness program, which tailors treatments to address the root cause of the thyroid condition.

Part of the Thyroid Wellness program includes products designed by Dr. Arem to achieve thyroid wellness and a healthy metabolism. The most popular supplement is ThyroLife Optima, a comprehensive mix of ingredients including vitamins, antioxidants, and other natural ingredients that have potent benefits. Other supplements he has designed are ThyroLife Probiotic 7-7, ThyroLife Body Slim Mediterranean, and ThyroLife Protein Shake. Dr. Arem is very proud of his children, Karim and Mansour. Proud of their Tunisian upbringing and roots, Karim and Mansour founded Zwïta, where anybody can experience authentic Tunisian flavors through delicious traditional food products.

Learn more about Zwita at https://zwitafoods.com/. To learn more about the Thyroid Wellness program, please visit https://thyroidwellness.com/.

His products are available for sale at https://thyroidwellness.com/collections/all.

Find Dr. Arem's research at: https://www.researchgate.net/scientific-contributions/R-Arem-49067484 and https://www.researchgate.net/publication/229982316_Thyroid_Function_in_Renal_Failure

