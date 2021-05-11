Rideshare Relationship Gives Healixa National Reach

Holbrook, New York, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company delivering seamless and instant virtual care from your smartphone by combining healthtech and fintech to offer digital pharmacy, virtual patient monitoring and digital pharmacy subscription services, announces today that its new global rideshare relationship will enable "last-mile" delivery services of prescriptions directly to the customers' doorsteps nationwide.

By launching with a global rideshare operation, Healixa expedites its ability to service customers in almost any large metropolitan area and quickly penetrate those markets.

The testing program, which has been successfully underway, tested all of the systems necessary to deliver on demand and batch scripts in a large metropolitan area. This gave Healixa the data needed to assess logistical resources needed, as well as test for bugs and exceptions in the delivery process and user experience. Following the success of the testing program, the next step will be to launch last-mile delivery services in various large metropolitan areas including Healixa's own newly acquired pharmacy ecosystem.

Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa, Inc. commented, "In the last several weeks, we have been asked repeatedly how Healixa will be able to logistically deliver patient scripts throughout the country. Launching with an established rideshare network solves that part of the puzzle and gives us the ability to go national (or even global) rapidly. In order to compete with the Amazons of the world, Healixa must be able to deliver nationally through an established network of drivers, and we have that now."

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa Inc., formerly known as Emerald Organic Products Inc., is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company's people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

