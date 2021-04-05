Rider University Promises Employment Or Grad School Through New Program

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rider University launched a new program on April 2 that guarantees undergraduate students who fulfill their responsibilities will obtain an entry-level job related to their field of study or be accepted into graduate or professional school within six months of graduation.

Called the Cranberry Investment ("Cranberry" refers to Rider's primary school color), the program reinforces the University's longstanding commitment to providing transformative student experiences that lead to career success.

"Students who invest in a Rider education should feel confident that we are going to do everything within our power to make sure they reach their full potential," says Gregory G. Dell'Omo, Ph.D., Rider's president. "The Cranberry Investment symbolizes our deeply held belief that a Rider University education allows students to achieve their professional dreams."

Rider already boasts a strong record of preparing students for successful careers. According to a recent study by the Office of Career Development and Success, nine of every 10 Rider alumni are employed, in graduate school or volunteering within a year of graduation.

To reach the goal set forth by the Cranberry Investment, Rider will support current students, prior to graduation, by helping them to find internships, co-ops, field work and other professional opportunities. For any eligible student who does not acquire an entry-level position in their field of study or acceptance into graduate or professional school within six months of graduation, Rider will provide focused career coaching and/or either additional undergraduate coursework (up to nine credits for free) or a paid internship to gain experience in their field of study.

Undergraduate students graduating in the Class of 2022 and thereafter who meet specific program requirements are eligible to participate. Other requirements of eligibility are determined by factors such as overall GPA and completing certain workshops or courses offered through Rider's office of Career Development and Success.

The Cranberry Investment works hand in glove with other Rider programs designed to promote career success, such as the Engaged Learning Program and Lifting Barriers.

Rider launched its signature Engaged Learning Program in 2017, which requires every Rider graduate to participate in certain curricular and/or extracurricular experiences. Last year, a new initiative called Lifting Barriers was announced that set a new goal of 95% of students participating specifically in activities that provide Enriched Career Experiences, such as internships, guided research and performances. Lifting Barriers also included a 22% tuition reduction beginning in the fall of 2021 and introduced new support for career preparation and academic success, such as the hiring of additional career coaches.

" Rider has built a robust student support system that reflects our unwavering commitment to helping students in their quest to earn a rewarding education and lasting career success," says Kim Barberich, executive director of Career Development and Success. "The Cranberry Investment is an important next step that ensures we will do that to the best of our abilities."

For more information about the Cranberry Investment, including the Terms and Conditions, please visit rider.edu/cranberry-investment.

