Riddle & Brantley Attorney Alex Riddle Recognized By National Trial Lawyers As "Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers" Member

RALEIGH, N.C., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Alex Riddle of North Carolina personal injury firm Riddle & Brantley has been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers as a "Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers" honoree. Membership in the invitation-only Top 40 Under 40 professional group is extended only to a handful of young attorneys in each state that demonstrate "superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature, and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards," according to the organization.

"With the selection of Alex Riddle by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40, she has shown that she exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer," the organization stated in its announcement. "The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research."

Alex Riddle, 27, is the daughter of Riddle & Brantley founding partner and attorney Gene Riddle. She joined the firm in 2020 after graduating from the University of North Carolina School of Law. Prior to earning her law degree, Alex graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in History, graduating with distinction.

"I love working alongside my father," said Alex. "He truly loves his clients and what he does. I hope one day I will be as great of an attorney and advocate for clients as he is."

Riddle has a particular interest in civil rights law, and before joining Riddle & Brantley, she volunteered for the Innocence Project, helping convicted felons who maintain their innocence seek appeals. She previously clerked for Judge Allen Baddour in Superior Court in North Carolina.

Alex Riddle is a lawyer at Riddle & Brantley, a North Carolina personal injury law firm. Riddle & Brantley has recovered more than $600 million in compensation for victims since 2000 alone (see disclaimer below).

*** Disclaimer: The results mentioned do not guarantee a similar outcome, and they should not be construed to constitute a promise or guarantee of a particular result in any particular case. Every case is different, and the outcome depends on the unique facts and circumstances of the case.

