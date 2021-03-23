RICOH Pro VC70000 Becomes The First Continuous Feed Inkjet Press To Achieve Idealliance® Digital Press Certification

Coveted qualification certifies presses that meet or exceed industry benchmarks for excellence in color quality, precision and reliability, further empowering Ricoh to address customers' needs

EXTON, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Idealliance ® has named the RICOH Pro VC70000 and its RICOH TotalFlow Print Server R600a digital front end the first continuous-feed inkjet recipient of its Digital Press System Certification. Idealliance, a pioneering graphic communications industry association renowned for its robust training and certification programs, conducted in-depth assessments of the Ricoh technology and found it met or exceeded industry benchmarks for "excellence in the areas of Colorimetric Accuracy, Uniformity, Repeatability, Durability and Registration." These aspects speak directly to Ricoh's legacy of developing technology with customers' needs top of mind, particularly outstanding color quality, reliability and accuracy, all of which are crucial to meeting SLAs and impressing customers.

"The team at Ricoh makes it a priority to learn about our customers' needs, and then develops the technologies that help us deliver for them. This has been true time and time again," said Tom Boyle, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Heeter. "Heeter is committed to providing the best quality and services for our customers. Ricoh is equally invested in our customers' satisfaction, so I am not surprised they're the first to achieve this certification for continuous feed inkjet. Like our team, they are continuously innovating."

Ricoh has continued to hone its award-winning lineup of continuous-feed inkjet offerings to meet these evolving needs, recently launching a number of enhancements to its RICOH Pro VC40000, VC60000 and VC70000 platforms.

The RICOH Pro VC40000 now supports monochrome MICR dye and pigment engines to provide increased application flexibility. That flexibility is being extended to the press's layout in customers' shops when two are used in conjunction, accounting for a wider variety of floor plans and, excitingly, creating opportunities for dual simplex printing. This generates enormous throughput for hitting tight deadlines.

Similarly, the RICOH Pro VC60000 and VC70000 are introducing simplex-only options to create capacity for boutique applications, such as solicitation mail with color on one side and monochrome on the other. These devices are also debuting a "keep warm" feature that reduces start/stop time and concurrent execution capabilities, which gives operators access to more of the platform's features during printing. Additionally, the Pro VC70000 recently achieved PANTONE ® Approval for use with Verso Sterling Ultra Gloss 118sm substrate, which speaks directly to the platform's color fidelity and substrate versatility. This approval certifies the Pro VC70000's ability to reliably reproduce colors from the PANTONE Color Look-up Table on highly sought-after - and notoriously difficult to work with - gloss-coated stocks.

Additionally, the RICOH Pro Scanner Option is introducing improved capabilities, including artificial intelligence-powered checks for ink density across the web and automated printhead cleaning, both of which enhance the reliability and quality color that helped the RICOH Pro VC70000 achieve its historic Idealliance Digital Press Certification.

"This certification serves as an excellent proof point for benefits we've been touting to our customers since the RICOH Pro VC70000 first hit the market," said Mike Herold, Director, Global Marketing, Ricoh. "The Idealliance Digital Press Certification is a testament to the hard work of our product design teams as they repeatedly rise to the occasion to deliver what customers ask for, today and tomorrow, at a consistently high level."

For more information on Ricoh, visit www.takealookatricohproduction.com or follow along and engage on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh or #ImagineWithInkjet.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2021 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricoh-pro-vc70000-becomes-the-first-continuous-feed-inkjet-press-to-achieve-idealliance-digital-press-certification-301253785.html

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.