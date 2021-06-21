Ricoh Featured On CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

EXTON, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc., today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ricoh IT Services to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list for the second consecutive year. The CRN list ranks the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue, serving as the industry benchmark for industry-leading technology integrators. This year's list represents a remarkable combined revenue of more than $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.

"We are honored to be featured on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list for the second year in a row for our advanced IT services and comprehensive cloud solutions portfolio, all built with our customers' needs top of mind," said Bob Lamendola, Vice President, Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We are committed to empowering hybrid workplaces with digital services and information management solutions that will drive digital transformation and help customers advance their businesses. This latest acknowledgement reinforces our belief that we're continuing in the right direction."

Ricoh's comprehensive managed IT Services portfolio supports its customers' wide range of IT technology and service needs, helping them manage information in an increasingly productive, automated and collaborative way, and empowering them to focus on their core business goals. Ricoh's strategic IT services also offer seamless collaboration and flexibility to work from any location in a secured manner, which is increasingly important with the rise of post-pandemic remote and hybrid workplaces. Ricoh's advanced industry solutions maximize efficiency and enable individuals to work more productively and digitally with cloud-connected workflow software and tools that deliver seamless execution, flexibility and security to accomplish business goals.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."

This is the latest recognition for Ricoh following an abundance of recent industry accolades from other well-established third-parties for the company's strategic IT services portfolio, including:

After Nines Inc.'s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2021 - which recognizes the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.

2020-21 Cloud Awards, Best Cloud Hosting Provider - which celebrate leaders in cloud-based innovation and cited Ricoh's long-standing IT services expertise, complex cloud hosting solutions and hybrid cloud services.

BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award for the Connected MFP Cloud Ecosystem Domain - which recognizes document imaging technology providers with the most extensive and progressive products and MFP-accessible cloud services offerings, and cited Ricoh's expansive digital services portfolio for the second consecutive year.

