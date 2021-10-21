Ricoh Earns Two 2021 Diversity Impact Awards For Excellence In Supporting Communities And Celebrating Culture

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. has earned two awards for its community and diversity programming - a Top 10 Diversity Action Award for the company's community support program, and a Top 10 Enterprise-Wide ERG Award for its diversity and inclusion calendar. The awards come from the Global ERG Network, formerly the Association of ERGs & Councils, a practice group of Talent Dimensions.

The honors are part of the Diversity Impact Awards™, which launched last year as a data-driven successor to the ERG & Council Honors Award, and follow on the heels of Ricoh's placement in the 2020 Diversity Action Award category for its International Women's Day initiatives. Ricoh was recognized at the 2021 Diversity Impact Awards™ livestreamed ceremony, as part of the 2021 ERG & Council Conference in partnership with the USC Marshall School of Business Center for Effective Organizations, preceding the 2021 ERG Leadership Summit on September 17, 2021.

The community support program award recognizes Ricoh team members' community involvement throughout 2020 with volunteer commitments at local schools and nonprofit organizations, including, but not limited to, St. Jude's Hospital, Toys for Tots, United Way, Read Across America, Trees Atlanta, StreetWise, junior achievement programs and food drives. It also acknowledges Ricoh's participation in events for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Read Across America, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and International Women's Day.

Ricoh's diversity calendar received the award for celebrating and honoring the culture and history of team members and their unique roles in the company's evolution. Launched in 2020, the calendar features news, information and opportunities for dialogue about various diversity and inclusion-related initiatives, such as a live panel with leaders from Ricoh USA and Ricoh Latin America sharing their personal and professional journeys timed with National Hispanic Heritage Month. The calendar also incorporates an email newsletter and engagement forum, Café Connect, to share resources and ongoing diversity education companywide.

"When the pandemic changed the way we could interact, we changed the way we engaged and collaborated with each other by doing more virtual outreach and ramping up donations to continue to support those in need by leveraging our culture of excellence in diversity and inclusion," said Donna Venable, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Deputy General Manager, Shared Services, Ricoh North America. "Through our community support and involvement, as well as the diversity and inclusion calendar, we have been able to inform, educate, connect and inspire a deeper appreciation for our team members, customers, and the communities where we live and work."

The Diversity Impact Awards™ leverage a data-driven, scientifically validated model designed to help ensure buy-in from key stakeholders on diversity initiatives and provide an opportunity for continued learning on how companies' diversity programs stack up year over year. The model, which provides a benchmark among competing organizations and the ability to chart progress over time, was used to evaluate applicants for this year's awards.

"The 2021 Diversity Impact Awards represent the herculean efforts of Diversity Councils, ERGs, BRGs, and others to support their organizations through an unprecedented global pandemic," said Cile Johnson, Principle and Chief Business Officer at Talent Dimensions. "These groups stepped up to ensure this vital work continued amidst some of our greatest challenges and kept people connected during the most trying of times. We're proud to honor these groups and individuals who sacrificed to keep this important work moving forward, and still are."

