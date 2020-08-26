Ricoh Announces Silver Edition Of PENTAX K-1 Mark II, Plus Three HD PENTAX-D FA* Silver Edition Lenses

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the PENTAX K-1 Mark II Silver Edition, a special silver-colored version of its digital single-lens reflex (SLR) flagship model. Ricoh is also releasing for the first time silver versions of its D FA* series lenses, with high-grade silver coating that is especially well suited to the top-of-the-line PENTAX optics.

The camera will be available in a limited quantity of 1,000 units worldwide, and the three lenses—HD PENTAX-D FA* 70-200mm f/2.8, 50mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4—will be available worldwide in limited quantities of 600 units for each model. These lenses join the silver-edition PENTAX full-frame lenses currently available: SMC PENTAX FA 31mm F1.8 LTD, SMC PENTAX FA 43mm F1.9 LTD and SMC PENTAX FA 77mm F1.8 LTD.

The limited-edition silver models of the camera and lenses are coveted by PENTAX photographers worldwide. The PENTAX K-1 Mark II Silver Edition camera sports contrasting black parts--a shutter release button and hot shoe—to provide a handsome complementary color and enable it to be color coordinated whether used with traditional black or the special silver-colored lenses.

Previously issued limited-edition cameras include the PENTAX K-7 Limited Silver ( March 2010) and the PENTAX K-1 Limited Silver ( September 2017).

| Pricing and Availability |

The PENTAX K-1 Mark II Silver Edition camera body will be available in September for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $2099.95. The HD PENTAX-D FA* Silver Edition lenses will also be available in September with prices ranging from $1199.95 - $2099.95. Both the camera and lenses can be purchased at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com and at select Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets.

| Main features of the PENTAX K-1 Mark II Silver Edition |

The camera body and detachable battery grip feature a high-grade, fine-textured silver coating, with an exclusive silver SR badge placed on the front of the body.

The camera's shutter release button and hot shoe, as well as the battery grip's shutter release button, feature black parts, so the camera is coordinated with either black or silver lenses.

Each camera has been given a unique serial number, from 0000001 to 0001000, to further support its exclusivity.

Two exclusive batteries are included in a product package to simultaneously power both the camera body and the battery grip.

This special camera and its accessories come in a specially-designed product box.

The camera body comes with the latest firmware version pre-installed.

| Main features of the HD PENTAX-D FA* Silver Edition lenses |

The lenses' high-grade silver coating complements their use with silver-edition camera bodies.

Each lens has been given a unique serial number, from 0000001 to 0000600, to further support its exclusivity.

The lenses come in a specially-designed product box.

NOTE: The features and specifications of these camera body and lenses are identical to those of standard models, except for the camera firmware

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. Is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions.

The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.

For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

© 2020 Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricoh-announces-silver-edition-of-pentax-k-1-mark-ii-plus-three-hd-pentax-d-fa-silver-edition-lenses-301119213.html

SOURCE Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation