Ricoh Announces RICOH GR IIIx, High-end, Compact Digital Camera

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the RICOH GR IIIx, a high-end digital compact camera that features a newly developed GR lens with a 40mm angle of view in the 35mm format. The RICOH GR IIIx blends professional-grade image quality with a compact, lightweight body perfect for dramatic and inspiring street photography.

Built on the success of the RICOH GR III, the RICOH GR IIIx was developed based on feedback from GR-enthusiasts who were looking for a new GR-series camera that would offer a more natural perspective, while still delivering on the essential values the series: optimized image quality, snapshot capability and portability. Unlike past GR-series models which featured a 28mm wide angle of view for exaggerated perspective, the newly designed 26.1mm GR lens provides a 40mm standard angle of view in the 35mm format, close to the photographer's own effective field of view, and delivering images with a more truthful sense of depth for a completely different type of street photography. Depending on the way the lens is used, this versatile angle of view can create different image renditions: users can capture an image similar to those taken at a 30mm semi-wide angle or create a completely different visual expression as if taken at a 50mm standard angle.

In keeping with the GR-series concept of packaging high image quality in a compact design, the RICOH GR IIIx is equipped with a large APS-C-size CMOS image sensor and a newly developed GR ENGINE 6 imaging engine to optimize its image resolving power. With approximately 24.24 effective megapixels, the GR IIIx produces super-high-resolution images and provides a top sensitivity of ISO 102400 for super-high-sensitivity photography. Its short start-up time of approximately 0.8 seconds allows for quick, responsive shooting. The camera's high-definition LCD monitor features touchscreen operation, offering intuitive control of camera functions right on the screen and is equipped with a high-speed hybrid autofocus system, built-in shake reduction, Bluetooth and wireless LAN connectivity options.

The RICOH GR IIIx features a range of new and upgraded post-shooting functions to edit captured images in-body, including a newly added monochrome mode that allows more minute adjustment of parameters in full-color images, such as filter effect, toning, contrast and sharpness.

Optional accessories for the RICOH GR IIIx include a tele conversion lens and lens adapter; external mini optical viewfinder; a ring cap available in three different colors (dark gray, black, and GR IIIx-exclusive bronze); and a genuine-leather soft case.

| Pricing and Availability |

The RICOH GR IIIx will be available early October 2021 at https://us.ricoh-imaging.com/ as well as at select Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets nationwide for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $999.95.

