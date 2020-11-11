Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation Announces 3rd Annual 'Alzheimer's Day 2020'

This year's event will feature renowned scientists and an opening meditation with special guest Deepak Chopra, M.D.

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation, named in memory of the late CEO of Circuit City and founder of CarMax, has announced its 3 rd annual "Alzheimer's Day 2020." While previous events have been held at the University of Richmond and the Science Museum of Virginia, this year's event will be held virtually. Complimentary registration in advance is required - www.ricksharpalz.org. Previous speakers have included famed researcher Dr. Rudy Tanzi and New York Times best-selling author of "Still Alice" Lisa Genova.

Panelists will include Dr. John Lazo of the University of Virginia, Dr. Constantine Lykestsos of Johns Hopkins, and Dr. Robert Innis from the National Institute of Mental Health. The evening will include special guest Deepak Chopra. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Catherine Franssen. The panel discussion will include the status of current research, the impact of COVID-19, and brain health.

Sherry Sharp, founder of the Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation, said, "Since our inaugural event, we've met thousands of people and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to achieve our goal of curing Alzheimer's Disease. Together, with your support, we have donated over $2 million and every penny raised goes directly to research."

Sherry also serves on the Board of Directors of Cure Alzheimer's Fund ( www.curealz.org).

For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities, contact Director of Donor Engagement Carli Nelson at 833.CURE ALZ, Option 1, and/or visit www.ricksharpalz.org.

About Dr. John Lazo: Dr. Lazo is a professor of Pharmacology and Chemistry at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

About Dr. Constantine Lyketsos: Dr. Lyketsos is the Chair of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

About Dr. Robert Innis: Dr. Innis is Chief of the Molecular Imaging Brand at the National Institute of Mental Health.

About Deepak Chopra, M.D.: Chopra is an expert in the field of mind-body healing and a world-renowned speaker and author on the subject of alternative medicine.

About Dr. Catherine L. Franssen: Dr. Franssen is currently the Scientist in Residence at the Science Museum of Virginia. She is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Longwood University.

About the Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation: Rick Sharp was a business leader, husband, father, and friend to many. For over a decade, he served as the CEO of electronics retailer Circuit City. He went on to found car superstore CarMax, was a founding investor and Chairman of the Board of footwear brand Crocs, and electronics company Flextronics. Shortly after his death at age 67 from Alzheimer's in 2014, Sherry founded the Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation. The non-profit focuses on supporting world-class research and increasing ALZ awareness. 100% of all money raised goes to finding a cure.

alzheimers-disease-brain-scan.jpg Alzheimer's Disease Brain Scan Neuroimaging or brain imaging is the use of various techniques to either directly or indirectly image the structure, function or pharmacology of the nervous system. This scan shows the loss of brain mass associated with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. This Alzheimer's patient shows the hippocampus to be disproportionately atrophied.

