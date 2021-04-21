Rick Kreifeldt Joins The ZEV Advisory Board

TEMPE, Ariz., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEV, an innovative sustainable energy company for electric vehicles, today announced the addition of Rick Kreifeldt to its Advisory Board.

Zero Electric Vehicles welcomes advisory board member Rick Kreifeldt, Head of America R&D for LG Electronics!

"We are so delighted to have Rick join the ZEV team. Rick brings an extensive background in automotive and rapid innovation through technology incubation. His combined tactical and strategic experience aligns perfectly with ZEV's early customer adoption of our Class 3 Electrification Kit and ZEVs strategic focus on building and strengthening our partner electrification ecosystem to accelerate our cloud-based intelligence and fully democratize ZEV products globally" said Carolyn Maury, ZEV CEO.

Prior to joining ZEV's Advisory Board, Rick has over 30 years of technology experience. He serves as the head of American R&D for LG electronics where his team specializes in AI, IoT, UX and next gen automotive platforms. His responsibilities include advanced technology development, new business incubation, and Open Innovation. Previously Rick was President of Motoforza Inc, a strategy and technology consultancy. At Motoforza his work included connected car strategy and RFQs for an OEM, M&A strategy for a large $1B+ Tier1, and product development for a medical startup. He worked at Harman International for over 21 years, where he was last VP of Research and Innovation, leading global advanced technology development. Rick has advised multiple startups and led tech due diligence for many acquisitions. Kreifeldt served in the Industry Advisory Committee for USU ECE department, the Executive Director for the eSync Alliance and founding President/Chairman of the AVnu Alliance. Rick holds 33 patents in the areas of networking protocols, system design and DSP algorithms. Kreifeldt graduated Cum Laude from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

"ZEV is on the cutting edge of electric vehicle architecture, with a holistic systems approach that combines advanced power capture with an Intelligent Cloud Platform into a Software Defined Electric Vehicle. Their unique micro-factory approach will allow them to scale incredibly fast at a fraction of the normal CAPEX costs. ZEV is truly rethinking traditional automotive. It is an honor to join such an innovative team." Said Rick on the announcement of his appointment.

About ZEV:

Zero Electric Vehicles INC. ("ZEV") is an Arizona based Software-Defined Electric Vehicle manufacture. ZEV's proprietary manufacturing process enables rapid development and training of EV system models to meet the demands of new EV customers. ZEV's extensive technology portfolio in applied power management intelligence and BEV thermal control delivers a highly scalable and configurable EV for commercial and consumer customers.

ZEV aspires to the highest standards for 'next gen' EVs by delivering high value trustworthy products to global customers. ZEV - EV For All. www.zeroevcorp.com

