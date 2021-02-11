Rick DeLisi Joins Glia As Lead Research Analyst For Digital Customer Service

NEW YORK and TARTU & TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, today announced that Rick DeLisi, co-author of The Effortless Experience, the ground-breaking best-seller about winning customer loyalty, has joined Glia as lead research analyst for Digital Customer Service. Rick, formerly at Gartner (NYSE: IT) as a VP advisory and Fellow, will help Glia continue its mission of reinventing how businesses interact with and serve customers through Digital Customer Service.

"The future of customer service is digital; those businesses failing to adapt and invest in modern technology now will quickly become irrelevant," said DeLisi. "Glia understands this and is providing the modern communications and collaboration platform necessary for businesses to evolve and thrive. I'm excited to join this organization and help them make DCS more accessible for organizations around the globe."

DeLisi joins the Glia team on the heels of an eventful 2020; the company grew more than 150% last year as the pandemic forced businesses to reimagine how they guide and connect with customers in a digital world. To keep up with this increased demand, Glia raised $78 million in Series C funding, bringing their total fundraising to $107 million. The year was packed with new clients and employees, as well as many newly formed strategic fintech partnerships (including with Alacriti, Alkami, Atando, Boost.ai, Cognizant, Finn AI, FTSI, LitLingo and MeridianLink).

In addition to this significant growth, Glia continued to be recognized for its success and impact in several industry awards, including winning both its eighth Best of Show at FinovateEurope and ninth at the virtual FinovateWest , an appearance on the top half of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , being named a finalist for Banking Tech's Best Smart Banking Tech Solution Award and Benzinga's Global Fintech Award for Best AI Platform , recognition in GonzoBanker's Technology of the Year Award and many more. Glia was also recognized by many industry leading analysts, such as Forrester, Gartner and Omdia, in key reports.

Last year, Glia also hosted the first-ever event dedicated exclusively to Digital Customer Service. The virtual event was designed for business leaders and practitioners in the DCS space to share insights and best practices. 217 attendees joined the inaugural event.

"Digital Customer Service is no longer optional; it's a strategic imperative for those businesses that want to retain relationships and market share moving forward," said Dan Michaeli, co-founder and CEO of Glia. "We are proud of our substantial growth and the clients we helped reimagine their approach to customer service last year, and we expect that momentum to only continue this year and beyond. The addition of Rick is an exciting way to kick off 2021; we're confident that he will add valuable strategic insight to our direction and growth plans. There are exciting things ahead for Glia and DCS as a whole."

About GliaGlia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 150 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020, and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

