RichRelevance Announces New Shopify Connector

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RichRelevance, a leader in AI-driven digital experience personalization, today announced an out-of-the-box integration of their personalization suite with Shopify eCommerce Platform. The integration will help sophisticated Shopify Plus merchants to accelerate their digital journey by using RichRelevance's best-in-class personalization.

Offering a full suite of solutions across content, offers, recommendations and search, customers can start personalizing their Shopify stores with RichRelevance 10x faster than before. RichRelevance's clients deliver a cohesive shopper experience, and leverage algorithmic decisioning to grow their digital revenues.

With this new integration, merchants can keep product catalogs, inventory, and pricing always updated, with our unique and differentiated real-time streaming catalog integration capability. Customers get full visibility with 24/7 monitoring and alerts for any errors or breakages. RichRelevance additionally integrates with Manthan's leading marketing orchestration and customer data platform to deliver omnichannel personalization for Shopify clients.

"RichRelevance has been a growth partner for our business for several years now. We are pleased to see that Shopify Plus, our commerce platform, can more easily integrate with RichRelevance, enabling our customers to further their personalized experience at our properties," said Alexander Sienkiewicz, Chief Marketing Officer at SpiralEdge, the owners of SwimOutlet and YogaOutlet.

"With post-pandemic digital growing at a tremendous pace, Brands and Retailers on Shopify need to provide the best experiences today to capture, engage and retain the customer. RichRelevance has the most comprehensive set of solutions required to accelerate their personalization and customer experience journey," says Sarath Jarugula, CEO, RichRelevance.

RichRelevance was also recently named a leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.

About RichRelevance

RichRelevance is the global leader in Digital Customer Experience Personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for 200 of the world's largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers including REI, Walmart, Burberry, CDW, ShopDirect, ATEA, Komplett and Coop.SE. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals - at scale, in real-time, and across the customer lifecycle. Headquartered in San Francisco, RichRelevance serves clients in 44 countries from 9 offices around the globe.

