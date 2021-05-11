Richmond American Homes Purchases New Land In Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is excited to announce that it recently purchased a total of 186 new lots in Polk County.

Ongoing Growth in Polk County

Richmond American's recent acquisition of nearly 200 homesites in Polk County is in preparation for two new communities: Seasons at Arlington Square and Seasons at Heritage Square (59 and 127 lots, respectively).

More about the Seasons™ Collection RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsORL

Richmond American Homes' signature Seasons™ Collection boasts many of the builder's top-selling floor plans, distinguished by their attractive price point, versatile design and abundant interior and exterior options. In-demand features are available per plan, including built-in tech centers and covered patios. Following are some highlights of this popular floor plan lineup:

Ranch and two-story options with open layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,700 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Airy 9' main-floor ceilings

Hundreds of ways to personalize with fixtures and finishes

Complimentary design consultation at a Home Gallery™ location

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-homes-purchases-new-land-in-polk-county-301289171.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.