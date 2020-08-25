Richmond American Debuts Three Single-story Model Homes In Santa Paula

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of three inspired model homes at Beechtree, a new enclave of single-story floor plans in the popular Harvest at Limoneira masterplan in Santa Paula.

Model Grand Openin g ( RichmondAmerican.com/BeechtreeGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Beechtree at Harvest at Limoneira for model home tours starting on Saturday, September 5. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

New single-story homes from the $500s

3 to 5 bedrooms, up to approx. 1,950 sq. ft.

Recreation center, pool, spa, fitness facilities, community gardens, parks and 225 acres of open space

Easy access to Highway 126, Highway 118 and Ventura

Hundreds of ways to personalize

Complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Ackerman, Arlington and Avalon models open for tours

Beechtree at Harvest at Limoneira is located at 380 Autumn Path Lane in Santa Paula. For more information, call 805.222.4571 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

