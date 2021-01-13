Richmond American Debuts Three New Model Homes In Hemet

HEMET, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of three inspired model homes at Seasons at McSweeny Farms ( RichmondAmerican.com/McSweenyFarms) in Hemet. The Agate, Lapis and Tourmaline floor plans are part of the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to place homeownership within reach.

The new year is the perfect time to search for a new home. Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to explore the brand-new, fully furnished models at Seasons at McSweeny Farms on Saturday, January 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Virtual tours will also be available.

More about Seasons at McSweeny Farms:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the mid $300s

Three versatile single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,080 to 2,670 sq. ft.

Community center, pool, fitness facility, parks, trails and vegetable garden

Easy access to shopping, dining, Diamond Valley Lake and employment hubs

Close proximity to Highway 79 and I-215

Hundreds of ways to personalize

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at McSweeny Farms will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at McSweeny Farms is located at 3041 Homeward Street in Hemet. Call 951.846.3554 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule a virtual model tour. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

