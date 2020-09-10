Richmond American Debuts New Model In District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the highly anticipated Coronado model home at Gateway Park in District Heights.

Model Grand Opening

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by to tour the fully furnished Coronado model home at Gateway Park (RichmondAmerican.com/GatewayParkGO) starting on Saturday, September 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Virtual appointments are also available.

About Gateway Park( RichmondAmerican.com/GatewayPark)

Single-family homes from the mid $400s

Six versatile ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,950 to 4,320 sq. ft.

Airy 9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances included

Prime location inside Capital Beltway, near I-95, I-295, Metro stations, Joint Base Andrews and Fort Meade

Easy access to shopping, dining and entertaining at nearby National Harbor and recreation at adjoining 500-acre Walker Mill Regional Park

The community also offers hundreds of exciting personalization options and complimentary design assistance.

Gateway Park is located at 1100 Gateway Park Court in District Heights. For more information, call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

